Notice outside coronavirus patient house leads to stigma: SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Criticising the practice of government authorities putting up posters outside the residence of Covid-19 patients, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it leads to stigmatisation as these people are treated as untouchables.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that the Union government had not prescribed this rule to the states. He, however, said that the practice of pasting posters was aimed at protecting other people, and not to stigmatise Covid-19 patients. The judges, however, said the ground reality was something different and most times, patients are treated as untouchables.