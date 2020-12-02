STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSA to be invoked against two dairy owners in Madhya Pradesh for using banned chemical

Citing his discussions with experts, the ADM said the use of highly concentrated acetic acid for milk processing can have harmful effects on human health.

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

INDORE: The Indore district administration has decided to initiate action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two dairy owners for allegedly using a banned chemical to process milk, an official said.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order.

Indore's Additional District Magistrate Abhay Bedekar told reporters on Tuesday that during a raid, 70 litres of acetic acid with more than 99 per cent concentration was found in two dairies located near the Pologround industrial area here in Madhya Pradesh.

"These establishments were making cottage cheese and other products by processing milk with the highly concentrated acetic acid, even as the use of this chemical is prohibited in dairies," he said.

Citing his discussions with experts, the ADM said the use of highly concentrated acetic acid for milk processing can have harmful effects on human health.

According to Bedekar, the owners of both the dairies were allegedly using highly concentrated acetic acid to process milk in a bid to save their money and time.

"Action under the NSA is being initiated against both the dairy owners so that food traders who are playing with the lives of people learn a lesson," he said.

