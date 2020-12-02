STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSUI holds protests outside residences of Rajasthan MPs against new Farm Laws

Thousands of farmers, most of them from Punjab, are now gathered at Delhi's borders protesting against the three laws enacted in September.

Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws.

Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, Congress' student wing NSUI held demonstrations in front of the residences of MPs in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state president Abhishek Chaudhary and other leaders held demonstration in front of the residences of Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari in Jaipur.

Rajasthan has 24 BJP and one RLP (an NDA ally) MPs.

​ALSO READ | Students join farmers' protest against farm laws at Singhu, Tikri borders

"Other leaders and workers held similar protests in front of the houses of MPs in other districts in the state against the central government and the new farm laws," an NSUI spokesperson said.

"The NSUI has demanded withdrawal of the anti-farmers laws. A large number of farmers are protesting against the laws and the Centre should fulfil their demands," he said.

Farmer unions say the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses.

But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

