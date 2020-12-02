STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Open Book Examination results of postgraduate, undergraduate courses declared: DU tells HC

Advocate Mohinder Rupal, representing DU, said results of all regular postgraduate and undergraduate courses, conducted through OBE, have been declared.

Published: 02nd December 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday that Delhi University has declared results of all postgraduate and undergraduate regular courses conducted through Open Book Examination (OBE).

The submissions were made by the university before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in response to the court's query in an application which alleged that there was violation of the court's earlier order when DU had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

Advocate Mohinder Rupal, representing DU, said results of all regular postgraduate and undergraduate courses, conducted through OBE, have been declared.

He said this also includes LLB final year results and the mark sheets will be made available on the varsity's website within two days.

The petitioner, represented through advocate H S Hora, had stated in the application that DU has violated the October 12 order where under the varsity itself had undertaken to adhere to the timeline for declaration of results of PG and UG courses and the last results had to be declared by October 31.

The counsel prayed for making available mark sheets of LLB final year results.

On October 12, the high court had also directed the varsity to upload the mark sheets on its website and that no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them.

The application was filed in a disposed matter in which two pleas were filed by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially-abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court had earlier asked the DU and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open book examination (OBE) and declare the students' results preferably by the first week of October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Open Book Examination
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp