Pakistan Rangers violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani Rangers opened fire at border outposts along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, drawing retaliation from the Border Security Force, officials said on Wednesday.

The firing from across the border in Karol Krishna, Pansar and Gurnam border outposts started around 9.50 pm on Tuesday and the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 4 am Wednesday, the officials said.

There was no report of any damage on the Indian side.