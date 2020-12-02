Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Jail inmates to be trained for organic farming

The inmates of Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi will be trained for organic farming using new farming methods. Under the pilot project, the jail department will rope in Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) to explore organic farming and fertilizer at the central jail, which is spread over 68 acres and has a vast patch of around 15 acres of vacant land where vegetables are grown for in-house consumption. The BAU has also agreed to provide training to the jail inmates.

Cultivation of ‘super-food’ avocado

The Department of Horticulture at Birsa Agriculture University (BAU) in Ranchi has started a research on the feasibility of growing avocados — a fruit which has gained the tag of a ‘super-food’ owing to its nutritional properties — on Jharkhand soil and planted it seeds on the campus in Kanke. According to BAU officials, the soil quality and climatic condition in Jharkhand was conducive for growing avocados. However, large scale cultivation of the fruit was never done in the state due to lack of research on its feasibility and financial viability, they claimed. Researchers from BAU also believe that avocados would also generate revenue for the cultivators due to its high demand in the market. Avocados are a great source of vitamin-C, vitamin-E, vitamin-K and B-6.

Early arrival of migratory birds in Ranchi

With the mercury levels gradually dipping across the state, migratory birds have started flocking to the water bodies in and around Ranchi. The falling temperatures coupled with the decreased levels of environmental pollution have resulted in the early arrival of these birds this year. The migratory birds generally arrive in the city from the Himalayan region. This time, as the winter season has made an early onset, they too have started arriving in search of food and get attracted to the wetlands. These birds come to the region in the last week of November and remain till the last week of February.

119 schools to get cleanliness award

As many as 119 schools of the state will receive the Mukhyamantri Swaccha Puraskar for maintaining an excellent level of cleanliness. The idea of the award is to create awareness for cleanliness among children and how to manage schools in a better way. A total of 44,441 schools across 24 districts of Jharkhand had participated in the competition. Schools were judged on five broad parameters — provision of drinking water, toilet, hand wash along with soap, operation and maintenance besides behavioural change and capacity building. The CM will also give reward to 59 students for their excellent performance during matriculation and intermediate exams.

