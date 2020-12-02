Supreme Court junks pleas seeking removal of Andhra CM Jagan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming them as not maintainable, the Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of two petitions seeking removal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh over his alleged unbecoming act of levelling allegations against the second senior-most SC judge.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul disposed of the pleas filed by lawyers GS Mani and Pradeep Yadav. While hearing another plea seeking to restrain Reddy from making further statements in the Amaravati land scam case, the bench said, “When the gag order has already been lifted by this court earlier, then how does this prayer survive now?”

The petitions contended that Reddy is allegedly facing more than 20 criminal cases, including money laundering and corruption, which are very serious in nature. He should be removed since he had levelled the allegations against the SC judge without any basis, the petition had said.