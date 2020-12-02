STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court junks pleas seeking removal of Andhra CM Jagan

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul disposed of the pleas filed by lawyers GS Mani and Pradeep Yadav. 

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming them as not maintainable, the Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of two petitions seeking removal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh over his alleged unbecoming act of levelling allegations against the second senior-most SC judge. 

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul disposed of the pleas filed by lawyers GS Mani and Pradeep Yadav. While hearing another plea seeking to restrain Reddy from making further statements in the Amaravati land scam case, the bench said, “When the gag order has already been lifted by this court earlier, then how does this prayer survive now?”

The petitions contended that Reddy is allegedly facing more than 20 criminal cases, including money laundering and corruption, which are very serious in nature. He should be removed since he had levelled the allegations against the SC judge without any basis, the petition had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp