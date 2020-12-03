STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Centre to resolve farmers' issue fast, asks 'not to wear them out'

The comments by Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury come as farmers' groups met three Union ministers for fourth round of talks.

Published: 03rd December 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday urged the government to resolve the grievances of the farmers fast, instead of following a "wear-them-out" policy as the protests continued outside Delhi over the new farm laws.

Chowdhury, the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said thousands of farmers have been agitating on the Delhi- bound roads for over a week and the "food-givers" of the country should be given their due honour and dignity.

"They have been languishing on the road under the sky and also enduring chill weather of Delhi...," he tweeted.

ALSO READ | 'No point holding the honour': Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws

"I do propose the govt to resolve the farmer's issues as fast as possible and do not persuade 'Wear them Out' policy against the farmers," he added.

The comments by the opposition leader come as farmers' groups met three Union ministers for fourth round of talks.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding talks with the representatives of 35 farmers' unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

​ALSO READ | Women farmers to be adversely affected if new farm laws not repealed, believe experts

"Already, the plight of the farmers has assumed global dimension and severely dented the image of welfare nation much to the discomfiture of people of India. Hope, the 4th round of talks between farmers and govt will end up resolving the core concerns of the farmers of HINDUSTHAN," Chowdhury said in another tweet.

The agitating farmers had on Wednesday demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the farm laws as they threatened to block other roads in Delhi and "take more steps" if it failed to do so.

Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
