STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Can no longer work in silos: Vardhan stresses on collaboration between countries

Vardhan was charing the inaugural session of the annual conference of the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre under the Sweden-India Nobel memorial week, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Published: 03rd December 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic taught countries that such challenges require shared responsibilities and collaborations had become the order of the day.

Vardhan was charing the inaugural session of the annual conference of the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre under the Sweden-India Nobel memorial week, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"No conversation on healthcare today is complete without underlining the massive challenge that the planet has faced in the last 10 months on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, each challenge also has a silver lining to it," Vardhan was quoted as saying.

The pandemic has taught "us that our shared challenges also require shared responsibilities. Collaborations and synergies have become the order of the day. We can no longer work in silos. We have to create global synergies like never before," he said.

The cooperation in the field of health between the two countries has been long-standing, for which the 10th year celebration took place last year with much adulation, according to the minister.

Expressing happiness that the cooperation between the two countries bloomed into a multi-stakeholder relationship, Vardhan said: "The inclusion of policy makers, academia and industry will play a key role in innovation, and I look forward to the synergies being created in the process."

Vardhan added that it was on the same lines that the prime ministers of the two countries expressed the desire to enhance cooperation.

The minister said he looked forward to hearing about the strategic plans emerging from the joint working group, set up under the MoU, which is going to meet next week to further increase health cooperation between the two countries.

"The India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre is also in the process of setting up a Centre of Excellence at AIIMS Jodhpur on Cancer Care," he said.

Vardhan was also invited to witness the announcement of the winners of the first innovation challenge of the Centre.

As many as eight problem statements across therapy areas, including non-communicable diseases and COVID-19, were identified and start-ups across India and Sweden were invited to apply, the statement said.

"In India we have a lot of innovation, the challenge is to scale these ideas, and we support the vision of the Centre towards supporting the scale up within and outside India," Vardhan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp