'Change' is the buzzword as Assam's Bodo council goes to the polls

SIMLA: It is not merely an erosion of earth; a raging river has washed out life's dreams of local villagers.

The result is political rage ahead of elections.

"We want change," said Bijen Basumatary, whose family – and that of many others – has been forced to bear the brunt of soil erosion caused by river Pota in Assam's Baksa district.

"The ruling party did nothing for us," alleged Basumatary, who hails from Pakriguri in Baksa district.

The party in question is the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the election is of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

"Change is the buzzword in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) now. Change will surely come through the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) this time around," a confident Kiran Bodo said as UPPL chief Pramod Bodo, addressing an election rally at Hazirapara on Thursday, was going all guns blazing at the BPF and its chief Hagrama Mohilary for allegedly pushing the BTR into darkness.

Mahanta Bodo, a local, believes the UPPL is the only alternative.

"The UPPL has got rejuvenated as Pramod Bodo is now leading the party. We all must give it a chance," Bodo said.

The BPF ruled the BTC, which administers four districts falling under BTR, for 17 years since its creation in 2003 as a political solution to the Bodo agitation for a separate state. This election, however, the party, led by rebel leader-turned politician Hagrama Mohilary, is facing a stiff challenge from the UPPL. The elections, which were scheduled in April but deferred due to the pandemic, will be held on December 7 and 10.

Pramod Bodo, a former president of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), echoed Bijen, Kiran and their likes when he said what people needed was change.

"People in BTR are fed up with the BPF. As it siphoned off all funds, they suffered. There were incidents of violence and conflicts during its regime. The BTC accord was signed in 2003 but people got nothing. They now want the UPPL to rule for development and ensure their rights," the UPPL president said.

He said the BJP and the Congress were equally responsible for the lack of development in BTR, for the two parties were in alliance with the BPF – Congress for 12 years and BJP for five years.

The former ABSU president said he had aligned with the people.

"In a democracy, people are everything. So, I have aligned with them. This alliance is permanent. We have 14 lakh party workers. We will get 30 of the 40 seats and emerge victorious," he said with a tinge of confidence.

The BJP, which ditched ally BPF, has allegedly forged a tacit understanding with the UPPL, something which Pramod Bodo dismissed outright. Recently, the BPF suffered a jolt after stalwarts Biswajit Daimary and Emmanuel Mushahary had deserted the party and worn saffron.

Led by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP has launched an aggressive campaign to leave a mark in BTR where the party is trying to grow. The other players are Congress, All India United Democratic Front, Sanmilita Gana Shakti and Asom Gana Parishad.

