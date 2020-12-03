STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CISCE writes to Chief Ministers seeking nod to resume classes from January 4

They have assured that the COVID-19 directives of the state government and the SOPs and safety guidelines of the health department will be followed to avoid the spread of the virus

Published: 03rd December 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has written to the Chief Ministers of all states seeking the nod to reopen schools, especially for Class 10 and 12 students, from January 4. They have assured that the COVID-19 directives of the state government and the standard operating procedures and safety guidelines of the health department will be followed to avoid the spread of the virus.

The classes will take place in the run-up to the exams, especially for students set to write the board exams, which are likely to be conducted only offline as per sources. Any extension beyond the regular schedule of March is also likely to add to the anxiety of Class 10 students with PUC admissions being round the corner.

The time will be utilised for practical work projects, SUPW work and doubt clearing lessons. Students have been attending classes online and also have been attending virtual laboratories for practical examinations.

This will be the first time after March that students would get to interact with their teachers directly and not online.

This comes after the state government in a sequence of decisions announced that schools cannot be reopened till December.

CICSE also recently conducted an online survey of schools affiliated to the board on the status of online teaching and assessment and completion of the syllabus.

Students are mentally prepared for a board examination in March, former secretary, Karnataka State ICSE Schools' Association, Dr Gayatri Devi, told The New Indian Express, adding that a departure from that would only cause them distress. And if the examinations took place in March, it could spill over to the next month too, she added.

The board is looking for potential examination dates. For a smooth conduct of the exams, they have also sought the dates of the elections in various states for the months of April and May 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISCE
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp