CISCE writes to Chief Ministers seeking nod to resume classes from January 4

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has written to the Chief Ministers of all states seeking the nod to reopen schools, especially for Class 10 and 12 students, from January 4. They have assured that the COVID-19 directives of the state government and the standard operating procedures and safety guidelines of the health department will be followed to avoid the spread of the virus.

The classes will take place in the run-up to the exams, especially for students set to write the board exams, which are likely to be conducted only offline as per sources. Any extension beyond the regular schedule of March is also likely to add to the anxiety of Class 10 students with PUC admissions being round the corner.

The time will be utilised for practical work projects, SUPW work and doubt clearing lessons. Students have been attending classes online and also have been attending virtual laboratories for practical examinations.

This will be the first time after March that students would get to interact with their teachers directly and not online.

This comes after the state government in a sequence of decisions announced that schools cannot be reopened till December.

CICSE also recently conducted an online survey of schools affiliated to the board on the status of online teaching and assessment and completion of the syllabus.

Students are mentally prepared for a board examination in March, former secretary, Karnataka State ICSE Schools' Association, Dr Gayatri Devi, told The New Indian Express, adding that a departure from that would only cause them distress. And if the examinations took place in March, it could spill over to the next month too, she added.

The board is looking for potential examination dates. For a smooth conduct of the exams, they have also sought the dates of the elections in various states for the months of April and May 2021.