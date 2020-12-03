STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily coronavirus recoveries outnumber new cases in India

There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the Union health ministry data showed.

Published: 03rd December 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

coroanvirus

Delhi also saw a fatality count of 82 while West Bengal reported 51 new deaths. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has reported more daily COVID-19 recoveries than the daily new infections in the last 24 hours leading to a net decline of 5,701 cases from the total active caseload which fell below the 4.5 per cent mark on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

While 35,551 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, during the same period, 40,726 new recoveries were reported, the ministry said.

"It has led to a net decline of 5,701 cases from the total COVID-19 active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The new recoveries have overtaken the daily new cases continuously since the last six days," the ministry highlighted.

The national recovery rate has improved as well to 94.11 per cent while the total recovered cases stand at 89,73,373, the ministry said.

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 85,50,430," the ministry said.

It said 77.64 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by 10 states and Union Territories.

At 5,924, the maximum recoveries were reported from Kerala, while Delhi saw 5,329 daily recoveries and Maharashtra 3,796 new recoveries.

The ministry said 10 states and UTs have contributed 75.5 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases.

While Kerala reported 6,316 cases in a span of 24 hours, Delhi recorded 3,944 new cases and Maharashtra registered 3,350 new cases, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 79.28 per cent of the 526 case fatalities reported in a day are from 10 states and UTs while 21.10 per cent of the new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 111 deaths.

Delhi also saw a fatality count of 82 while West Bengal reported 51 new deaths.

The total coronavirus cases rose to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8.00 am showed.

