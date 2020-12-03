STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED raids Popular Front of India chairman, locations in nine states in money laundering case

The searches are being conducted in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi and in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.

Published: 03rd December 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

PFI

Popular Front of India flags. (Representational Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED on Thursday raided at least 26 premises in nine states linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) including those of its chairman O M Abdul Salam and Kerala state president Nasarudheen Elamarom as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi and in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala, they said.

The raids are being carried out in at least 26 locations of these states under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

They added the action was aimed to collect evidence with regard to multiple money laundering cases, that have been clubbed into one, being probed against the PFI and those linked to it.

The premises of Salam and Elamarom, the PFI's Kerala unit head, are also being covered, they said.

The central probe agency is investigating PFI's "financial links" on alleged charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February this year and few other instances.

It had earlier recorded the statement of Salam, a senior assistant in the Kerala State Electricity Board, and a number of other PFI office bearers in Delhi.

Reacting to the action, Salam charged that the raids were an attempt to divert attention from the farmers' issue.

"ED conducts searches in PFI leaders' houses. Heinous attempt to divert the farmers' issue and hide failure of the BJP government," the PFI said quoting Salam.

"Another example of using constitutional institutions as political tools. Such actions can't stop us from rising voice for justice or weaken democratic fights for rights," it said.

Salam has been posted at the regional audit office of the Kerala electricity board in Manjeri town of  Malappuram.

The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in the national capital.

The agency, last month, had said it was investigating "financial links" between the PFI and Bhim Army in its money laundering case registered to investigate allegations of illegal funds being used to "fuel" the anti-CAA protests.

"The ED is investigating financial links between PFI and Bhim Army on the basis of credible evidence recovered from senior PFI officials," the agency had said in a tweet.

The Bhim Army, led by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, had told PTI that they were ready for all kinds of investigation.

The agency is investigating the PFI under the PMLA since 2018.

The ED had said that at least Rs 1.04 crore was deposited in several bank accounts linked to the organisation between December 4 last year and January 6 this year in various parts of the country.

The sources had said a total amount of Rs 120 crore, credited to bank accounts linked to the PFI, are under the ED's scanner.

The sources had claimed that these dubious deposits were either made in cash or through the immediate payment service (IMPS) and a number of such instances were seen in Uttar Pradesh, where the maximum number of violent anti-CAA protests were reported to have taken place.

Sources, quoting the ED findings, had said the withdrawal of money from the bank accounts linked to PFI and its related entities had a "direct correlation" with the violent demonstrations against the CAA.

It is alleged that these funds were used by PFI affiliates to fuel the anti-CAA protests in various parts of Uttar Pradesh and other locations, the sources had said.

The ED had also sent a report in this connection to the Union Home Ministry.

The agency had also arrested former Delhi Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in August and alleged that cash received by him was used to "fuel" anti-CAA protests and the Delhi riots.

"The probe revealed that companies owned and controlled by Tahir Hussain and his relatives transferred huge amounts of money to dubious entities and entry operators which was returned by them in cash," it had said.

"The cash received by Tahir Hussain through entry operators was used to fuel the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots," the agency had said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Popular Front of India Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp