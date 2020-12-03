STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protest: Key routes connecting Delhi with UP closed

The protesting farmers had on Wednesday threatened to block other roads of Delhi if their demands were not met.

Protesting farmers distributing tea and snacks.

Protesting farmers distributing tea and snacks. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police on Thursday closed routes on two national highways connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi as farmers remained unyielding on their demand for scrapping the Centre's new farm laws and stayed put at the national capital's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"The local police have closed the routes on NH-9 and NH-24 from Ghaziabad to Delhi. On NH-1, both sides of the route have been closed near Shani Mandir," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"One carriageway of NH 24 for UP to Delhi is closed for traffic at Gazipur border. Likewise, the carriageway from Noida to Delhi at Chilla border is closed for traffic," the traffic police added.

Commuters were advised to use the Apsara border on GT Road, Bhopura border on Wazirabad road and the DND flyover for Delhi from the UP side.

NH 44 remained closed on both sides.

Alternate routes available were NH-8, Bhopra, Apsara and the peripheral expressway. The Delhi-Haryana border at Jharoda and Jhatikra remained closed for traffic movement.

The Badusarai border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

However, people can travel to Haryana through Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri, NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border points, the traffic police have said.

The police also kept the Haryana-Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri closed for traffic for the eighth day on the trot.

"Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi & other small borders also closed. Please take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road," the traffic police tweeted.

"Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders," it said.

As traffic spilled over to alternate routes, it led to long jams there as well.

On Wednesday, the seventh day of the protest, the farmers demanded that a special Parliament session be convened to repeal the new farm laws.

The farmer unions also called for a nationwide protest on Saturday to oppose, what they claimed was the "corporatisation" of farming.

