STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' protest: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Union Minister Amit Shah to help end deadlock

According to sources, the meeting which was slated in the morning was delayed by over two hours and started around noon.

Published: 03rd December 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh arrives at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence for a meeting in New Delhi, Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh arrives at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence for a meeting in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELH:  Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here to help workout an amicable solution to the current stand-off between the Centre and farmers over the new farm laws.

The meeting is being held simultaneously with the interaction between the agitating farmer leaders and the government at Vigyan Bhawan here, sources said.

According to sources, the meeting which was slated in the morning was delayed by over two hours and started around noon.

ALSO READ: Farmers' protests enter eighth day, delegation to meet Agriculture Minister today

The Punjab chief minister and his Congress party have been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of bills aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.

Singh had earlier said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins on the borders of the national capital.

They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Amit Shah Farmers protest Delhi new farm laws Delhi chalo
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp