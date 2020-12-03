STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee announces free tabs for 9.5 lakh students to facilitate online education

Many students in higher secondary classes are not being able to attend online classes because they do not have smartphones or compatible gadgets.

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ( Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her government will provide free tabs to 9.5 lakh students in government schools and madrasas to facilitate online education.

"Students are suffering because of Covid-19 pandemic. We will provide tabs to 9.5 lakh students studying in Class-XII in government schools, government-aided schools, and madrasas. Computers will also be provided to secondary schools to facilitate online education," said Mamata at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

Many students are not being able to attend online classes because they don’t have compatible gadgets and the tabs will help them to pursue their dream of taking admission in graduation courses, she added.

In Bengal, there are 36,000 government and government-aided schools, 14,000 higher secondary schools, and 636 madrasas.

Many students in higher secondary classes are not being able to attend online classes because they do not have smartphones or compatible gadgets. The CM’s announcement is said to be an effective measure to facilitate them.

Mamata also announced a 3% increase in dearness allowance for 10 lakh state government employees from January 1, 2021, which will cost the state exchequer Rs 2,200 crore.

In another programme, the CM said the IT firms in the state have registered 133% growth in the last eight years and IT exports have gone up by 175%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online class Mamata Banerjee Bengal polls free tabs
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp