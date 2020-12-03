Navy alive to various threats in maritime domain: Admiral Karambir Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge.

Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region.

"We have deployed P8I on several occasions during this situation along the Ladakh borders. Heron Surveillance drones have been deployed at one of the northern bases," he said.

"Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he added.

India and China are locked in a border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly seven months which was triggered by the Chinese military's aggressive behaviour.

The developments at northern borders has complicated the security situation: Admiral Karambir Singh, CNS@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/h1x9NGAyxH — Mayank (@scribesoldier) December 3, 2020

On the overall challenge facing the country in the maritime domain, Admiral Singh said the Indian Navy is determined to stand steadfast in these testing times.

"For Project 75, we will look for the next Defence Acquisition Council meeting. We will issue the request for proposal next," he said.

On induction of a third aircraft carrier, Singh said that airpower at sea is a must as the ability to have 'reach' is essential.

"If you are an aspirational 5 trillion economy you require to move out," he explained.

Talking about the proposed maritime theatre command, he said work is in progress and its shape will come out after some time.

The Navy chief said enhancing the underwater capability of the country has been a focus of the Indian Navy.

(With ENS inputs)