SC grants anticipatory bail to ex-DGP of Punjab in murder case

The top court directed the Punjab Police to release Saini on bail in the event of arrest on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties.

Published: 03rd December 2020 11:34 AM

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 1991 case of alleged murder of a junior engineer.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah allowed the appeal of Saini against the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court declining him the pre-arrest bail in the 29-year-old case.

The top court directed the Punjab Police to release Saini on bail in the event of arrest on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

It had reserved the order on the plea of Saini on November 17 in the alleged murder of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991.

Saini was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani when he was working as a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

