Will always fight for people of West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Dissident Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday said that he will continue serving the people of the state as a "son of West Bengal and son of India."

"My identity is that I am a son of West Bengal and son of India. I will always fight for the people of West Bengal," Adhikari who had stepped down from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet last week told reporters after addressing a rally at Tamluk here.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sougata Roy said in Kolkata there is no scope of further discussion on Adhikari to convince him to remain with the party.

READ| Mamata asks TMC leaders to close rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari's episode

Roy was responding to the dissident leader's message to him in which he apparently said that it was not possible for him to work for the ruling party.

"We responded to Suvendu's message yesterday itself. I have truthfully stated whatever happened in the meeting on Tuesday. If Suvendu has changed his mind since then, it is for him to talk to the press," Roy told ANI.

"No further discussion is proposed on Suvendu Adhikari in the party. It is upto him to say whatever he likes," he added.

Interestingly, Roy had on Wednesday said that he had no comments on Adhikari's message and it is for the latter to clarify his position.

"Yes, I have received a message from Suvendu. Whatever I told you about yesterday's meeting is true. If Suvendu babu has changed his mind then he only he can tell you about it. We have nothing to say," Roy had told ANI on being asked if he has received message from TMC rebel leader Adhikari.

Roy had on Tuesday along with election strategist Prashant Kishore and other top leaders of TMC, including Abhishek Banerjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay met with Adhikari. After the meeting Roy claimed that Adhikari will not join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as was being speculated.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if TMC MLA Adhikari comes to the BJP, he would be welcomed in the party.

"Suvendu Adhikari is not going to BJP. It was a foolish assumption. We had a fruitful meeting with him today along with Prashant Kishore, Sudip Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Things are sorted out. He is with TMC and we will work together to make Mamata Banerjee win again," Roy told ANI.

For several months the TMC rebel leader Adhikari had been pursuing an 'Ekla Cholo Rey' (to walk alone) and was seen attending programmes in the state which did not have party's name or symbol.

According to sources, several meetings were also conducted between Roy and Adhikari to put to an end all the grudges which he had against the TMC Party. However, all of them "remained inconclusive," they said.

Adhikari had resigned as the transport, irrigation and water resources minister on November 27. After Adhikari's resignation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has retained the portfolio of the Transport Ministry with her office.

The development comes ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal.

