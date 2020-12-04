Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

Satellite mapping to help officials during Kumbh

Keeping in mind the gathering of millions of devotees during the upcoming Mahakumbh 2021, the Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC) has developed a geographic information system (GIS) mapping-based portal for efficient crowd management using satellite imagery. MPS Bisht, director of USAC, said, “The portal will provide realtime information to the authorities about crowd in an area of around 160 square kilometers in terms of concentration and movement, helping the authorities manage the affairs in Covid times efficiently.”

Another temple circuit planned by state government

Uttarakhand is planning to create a circuit, developing the state’s famous temples and other shrines as tourist attractions, said state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj. The Turism Minister also gave directions to identify Sikh shrines, siddh peeths and Buddhist temples to promote the shrines of different faiths. “I have asked the district magistrates to prepare a list of ancient and famous shrines of their districts with the tourism department, “ said the Minister. Till date, the department has identified a total of 24 ancient Shiva temples, including Shiv Kapileshwar and Jageshwar in Almora, Patal Bhumi in Pithoragarh, Baijnath and Bagnath in Bageshwar, Kanteshwar in Champawat, Bhimeshwar in Nainital, Moteshwar Mahadev in Udham Singh Nagar, Koteshwar Mahadev in Tehri, among others.

Dam project worth Rs 1,100 cr gets nod

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the construction of Song Dam Drinking Water Project worth Rs 1,100 crore in Dehradun. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took to Twitter, said, “I am pleased to announce that the Song Dam Drinking Water Project has been approved by the Forest Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Environment. The Central Water Commission has already approved the design of the project that costs around Rs 1,100 crore. The project is aimed at providing 24-hour drinking water to the city of Dehradun and will revive Rispana river.

Now, angling allowed in 8 rivers in Uttarakhand

Two years after Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to ban angling (catching fish using hooks and releasing them back into rivers and ponds), the decision has been reversed. An order to this effect, dated November 18, signed by the chief wildlife warden has been sent to all divisional forest officers (DFOs) saying that the state wildlife board, in its meeting last year, decided that angling should be permitted in the state’s reserve forest areas to boost tourism. The rivers where permission have been granted for angling include Sharda, Nayar, Ganga, Vyasghar, Tons, Dodital, Kosi and Kothari rivers. The time period allowed for angling is between September 15 and May 31. The activity will be permitted only after getting permission from the DFO of the area.

vineet upadhyay

Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com