Delhi, we aren't turning back: Punjabi singers play new tunes, reflect farmers' mood

These songs, which primarily centre around the farmers' agitation, are gaining immense popularity among the protesters at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

Published: 04th December 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their Delhi Chalo protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday Dec. 3 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singers are doing their bit for the farmers' cause, coming up with catchy new numbers to help keep their protest going at Delhi's borders.

"Murrde ni laye bina haq, Dilliye" (Delhi, we aren't turning back without getting our rights) is one of them, reflecting the mood of Punjab farmers seeking repeal of the new laws enacted at the Centre.

These songs, which primarily centre around the farmers' agitation, are gaining immense popularity among the protesters at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

Noted Punjabi singer and actor Harbhajan Mann who has been supporting farmers' protests for the last several months said that he had come out with a new song on Wednesday.

"I have come out with a new song 'murrde ni laye bina haq, Dilliye'. It is all about how farmers carrying ration for six months are protesting and how the safety of their field is very important. It is a fight of their existence," said Mann on Thursday.

The video of the song also shows how farmers braved water cannons and broke the police barriers while en route to Delhi.

About a month back, Mann had released another song "Anndataa, Khet Saadi Maa, Khet Saadi pagg" (fields are our mother, fields are our pride).

Singer Kanwar Grewal's song "Ailaan, tennu Delhiye ekath pareshaan karuga, par faslan de faisley kisan karuga' (Delhi, this gathering will trouble you but farmers will only decide the price of crops) is also getting popular among the protesters.

Grewal's another song 'Pecha' has also gone viral on the social media.

The singers said they were also children of farmers and it is natural for them to stand shoulder to shoulder with the peasants in their struggle against the laws.

"When farmers are facing tough times, it is our responsibility to stand with them. Farmers feel that these laws are not in their favour. We should support them in their agitation," said Mann.

Another famous singer Jasbir Jassi said it is good that Punjabi artists are supporting the farmers.

"They are composing as well as singing songs in farmers' support," said Jassi.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan thanked Punjabi artists and singers for standing in solidarity with the protesting farmers against the "black laws."

"It is a historical fact that artists are very important for the success of any struggle. We hail the singers for standing with the farmers," he said.

Several Punjabi singers, including Sidhu Moosewala, Babbu Maan and Harf Cheema, have already lent their support to the farmers' cause.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

