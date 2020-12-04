STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kargil, Leh outfits bury hatchet on statehood

The meeting between leaders of the two organisations took place in Kargil on Wednesday.

Published: 04th December 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China at Manali-Leh highway Wednesday Sept. 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the first outreach exercise between political leaders and civil society members of Leh and Kargil since the scrapping of Article 370 in August last year, the leaders of both the districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh have softened their stands on issues of contention.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Apex Body of Leh have decided not to oppose each other’s demand of statehood for Ladakh and of bringing the UT under the Sixth Schedule of Constitution, respectively.

The meeting between leaders of the two organisations took place in Kargil on Wednesday. The KDA wants restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and granting of statehood to Ladakh, while the Apex Body of Leh, headed by former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang, favours bringing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard the jobs and land rights of locals.

KDA co-chairman Qamar Ali Akhoon said, “We told the Apex Body that since we don’t accept Ladakh UT, we don’t favour the Sixth Schedule. It will only make the Lieutenant Governor and the Home Minister dictators of Ladakh as the two will take all our decisions.”

After the deliberations, however, the KDA decided not to oppose the demand for Sixth Schedule as the Apex Body members opined that it would provide immediate relief to people in securing their jobs and lands, he said.

DDC polls in J&K today

A total of 7.37 lakh voters will decide the fate of 305 candidates contesting in the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.  

The DDC elections and panchayat bypolls are being held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp