Kargil, Leh outfits bury hatchet on statehood

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the first outreach exercise between political leaders and civil society members of Leh and Kargil since the scrapping of Article 370 in August last year, the leaders of both the districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh have softened their stands on issues of contention.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Apex Body of Leh have decided not to oppose each other’s demand of statehood for Ladakh and of bringing the UT under the Sixth Schedule of Constitution, respectively.

The meeting between leaders of the two organisations took place in Kargil on Wednesday. The KDA wants restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and granting of statehood to Ladakh, while the Apex Body of Leh, headed by former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang, favours bringing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard the jobs and land rights of locals.

KDA co-chairman Qamar Ali Akhoon said, “We told the Apex Body that since we don’t accept Ladakh UT, we don’t favour the Sixth Schedule. It will only make the Lieutenant Governor and the Home Minister dictators of Ladakh as the two will take all our decisions.”

After the deliberations, however, the KDA decided not to oppose the demand for Sixth Schedule as the Apex Body members opined that it would provide immediate relief to people in securing their jobs and lands, he said.

