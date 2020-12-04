STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: NCP wins Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies

NCP's Satish Chavan won the Aurangabad division graduates' constituency, defeating BJP nominee Shirish Boralkar.

Published: 04th December 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, on Friday won Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies of the state Legislative Council.

NCP's Satish Chavan won the Aurangabad division graduates' constituency, defeating BJP nominee Shirish Boralkar.

Chavan polled 1,16,638 votes, while Boralkar bagged 58,743 votes, the state electoral office said.

In Pune division graduates' constituency, NCP's Arun Lad defeated BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh by a margin of 48,824 votes.

Lad polled 1,22,145 votes, while Deshmukh bagged 73,321 votes.

BJP's defeat in Pune graduates' constituency is considered to be a big blow to party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who along with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had campaigned extensively to retain the seat.

Patil represented the Pune graduates' constituency before he became a member of the Legislative Assembly from Kothrud constituency in the 2019 state elections.

The biennial elections to six legislative council seats - three graduates' and two teachers' as well as one local bodies seat were held on December 1.

The MVA allies were leading in two other constituencies, out of the total five seats.

In Nagpurdivision graduates' seat, Congress's Abhijit Vanjari was leading over his nearest rival Sandeep Joshi (BJP).

In Pune division teachers' constituency, Jayant Asgaonkar of the Congress was leading over Independent Dattatraya Sawant.

In Amravatidivision teachers' constituency, Kiran Sarnaik (Independent) was leading over Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the result was a reflection of the MVA government's performance in the last one year.

The Dhule Nandurbar local bodies seat was won by BJP's Amrish Patel.

The by-election was held as Patel, who was earlier with the Congress, quit the party to join the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Chavan Shirish Boralkar Arun Lad Sangram Deshmukh NCP BJP
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp