MLC polls results show picture in Maha has changed: Sharad Pawar

Pawar said the result of the byelection to Dhule- Nandurbar seat, where the BJP's Amrish Patel won, was expected.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The results of biennial polls to the Legislative Council show that the political situation in Maharashtra has changed, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, candidates of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress `Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) had won three out of five constituencies while in one place its candidate was leading.

"He resigned (from the Congress) and contested. He had support from one big section which continued to support him in the election, so it can not be a real victory," Pawar said.

But the results of the remaining constituencies where the MVA won was a reflection of the MVA government's performance, he said.

"The picture has changed in the state," he added.

Asked about state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's statement that the outcome would have been different had the MVA constituents contested separately, Pawar said he was known for making comic statements.

"We know how he won the (MLC) election last time," he said.

Senior NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the victory of MVA candidates reflected the unity among its constituents and people's faith in the government.

The BJP's monopoly in Nagpur and Pune was broken, he said, adding that the results were a tight slap for some "loquacious" leaders .

Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the poll outcome showed that besides farmers, workers and the middle class, highly-educated voters also supported the MVA government.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh thanked voters, saying they "bent the lofty necks" of rival parties.

Deshmukh also said that the opposition party should now support the government for the state's development.

"If it cannot do so, it should at least stop anti- Maharashtra activities #BJP," the minister said.

 

