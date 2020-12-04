STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No need for me to tap phones of my colleagues: Uddhav Thackeray

His statement came after Union Minister Raosaheb Danve recently expressed confidence that the BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

Published: 04th December 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is firm, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday while adding that there is no need for him to 'tap' the phones of his colleagues.

"I trust all my ministers, there is no need for me to tap the phones of my colleagues. All are doing really good work. This Government is firm," said Thackeray while addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the first anniversary of MVA.

"This government has the support of people. They have accepted us as we are doing good work," he added.

His statement came after Union Minister Raosaheb Danve recently expressed confidence that the BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

On the other hand, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also said that he is not waiting for the "unnatural" alliance to fall but "historically, such governments never lasted four-five years".

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar targeted the central government and blamed it for the ongoing farmer protest.

The NCP chief said, "Even popular Canadian leaders understand the plight our farmers face with the passage of these bills. Ever since the central government has taken the charge, they have added to the problems in this country. Be it farmers' issue or managing the Covid-19 crisis, this government has failed in many aspects."

On the first anniversary of MVA, he said, "MVA has performed well despite facing so many natural calamities."

Talking about his government in the state, he said, "In our state government, everyone has worked hard towards the betterment of the state."

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress in Maharashtra, completed one year on November 28. It came to power after all of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 polls.

BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On the wee hours of November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led MVA to assume office on November 28.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government and Pawar became his deputy.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp