STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not getting MSP for crops, farmers' protest justified: Ram Gopal Yadav

The Samajwadi Party leader said that as per the available data, 60 per cent of employment in the country is based on agriculture.

Published: 04th December 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Gopal Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Calling himself a farmer and justifying the farmers' protest, Member of Parliament and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav said that he has not got Minimum Support Price (MSP) for his maize crop.

Sharing his personal experience and taking jibe at the central government, senior SP leader Yadav told ANI, "I have grown maize crops and the government had announced MSP of Rs 2,660 per quintal but I got Rs 1,050. Across India, nowhere farmers are getting MSP for their crops."

Commenting upon the new farms laws, SP leader said, "The new laws are anti-farmer and it will end the APMC system which currently operates in the country."

"We all know that the new farms laws are not in the interest of farmers and the current government is not ready to listen to farmers' issues," he added.

Yadav said that as per the available data, 60 per cent of employment in the country is based on agriculture.

"If the farmer remains prosperous, then the country will remain prosperous. In 2016, the share of (agriculture in) GDP was 18 per cent, but now it has become 12 per cent in five years. Farmers are not getting value for their hard work in farming," he said.

The Samajwadi Party will announce a march across Uttar Pradesh in support of protesting farmers, Yadav said.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws.On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of some amendments to farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said after the talks that the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind.

"The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions are held on Saturday," the minister had said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Gopal Yadav farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp