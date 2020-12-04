Pakistan violated resolution on Kartarpur: MEA lashes out at Imran government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India lashed out at the United Nations selectivity in resolutions saying the body misses out on Indic religions and is focused on Abrahamic religions.

“We fully agree that anti-Semitism, Islamaphobia and anti-Christian acts need to be condemned and India firmly condemns such acts. However, United Nation resolutions on such important issues speak only of these three Abrahamic religions together,” India’s First Secretary to United Nations, Ashish Sharma said.

India also pointed out how the recent move by Pakistan to change the management of the Kartarpur Gurudwara to a body with no Sikh representation goes against the religion and its preservation and protection.

“Till when will we be mute witness to Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing? Even people of the same religion are not spared due to encouragement given to sectarian killing,” Sharma said.

Sharma added that while the minority population has substantially reduced in Pakistan, even the Ahmadiyya sect people who follow many tenants of Islam are considered heretics.