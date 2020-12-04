STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PNB scam: No bail for top official of Mehul Choksi's firm

Vipul Chitalia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in March 2018, had filed a bail application for the second time.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mehul Choksi

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special CBI court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of Vipul Chitalia, vice president of the Gitanjali Group of Companies arrested in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Chitalia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in March 2018, had filed a bail application for the second time.

Special CBI judge V C Barde rejected the application.

The CBI had alleged that Chitalia was the "mastermind" for putting through fraudulent transactions along with absconding accused Mehul Choksi, owner of the Gitanjali group.

Chitalia was also the authorised signatory of the group for the issuance of applications for Letters of Undertaking (LoU), the agency said.

He was instrumental in preparing applications for carrying out fraudulent LoU transactions with the active connivance of key accused Gokulnath Shetty, a former PNB official, the CBI alleged.

An LoU is a bank guarantee under which a bank can allow its customer to raise money from another, typically overseas bank.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, in connivance with some bank officials, are accused of duping PNB of Rs 14,000 crore by obtaining LoUs fraudulently.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PNB scam Vipul Chitalia CBI Mehul Choksi Gitanjali Group of Companies
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp