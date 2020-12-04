Polling underway for third phase of DDC polls in J-K

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 04th December 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiris wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of District Development Councils election on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Polling for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as foggy and chilly weather conditions kept most people indoors early on Friday, officials said.

The polling for 33 DDC seats -- 16 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division -- began at 7 am but little enthusiasm was seen at the polling stations in the valley,  the officials said.

They said voter turnout in expected to pick up later in day as the polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm.

There are a total of 305 candidates in the electoral fray including 166 from Kashmir division and 139 from Jammu division for DDC elections in phase 3.

Out of 305 candidates, 252 are men whereas 53 are women candidates.

Polling is also being held for vacant panch and sarpanch constituencies as well.

Out of the 126 constituencies, polling will take place in 66 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are in the fray.

Forty sarpanch constituencies have been filled unopposed.

Similarly, in panch by-elections, there are 1738 constituencies, and out of them 798 have been elected unopposed.

Polling will take place in 327 constituencies and there are 749 candidates are in the fray.

As many as 7,37,648 electors are eligible to cast their votes in phase 3 which includes 385675 men and 351973 women.

