STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Top court bats for strict adherence to mask and social distancing rules

The apex court questioned the authorities over large gatherings including political and social during the pandemic time.

Published: 04th December 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Shoppers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus navigate their way through a crowded market area in Bengaluru, India. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over the violations of the Covid guidelines on wearing of face masks at public places, non-adherence to  social distancing norms and sought suggest-ions for their strict implementation.

Hearing a suo motu case related to proper treatment of corona patients and dignified handling of bodies, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and other stakeholders, to suggest ways to strictly implement the guidelines on face masks and social distancing.

The apex court questioned the authorities over large gatherings including political and social during the pandemic time and said the Centre and states should give suggestions so that appropriate directions can be issued to implement these guidelines and also for ensuring its compliance.

"You give suggestions on what is needed to be done for implementation of these guidelines on face masks and gatherings. People are violating them with impunity. What should be done you tell us. We will fill up the gaps," a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, made the remarks while hearing a matter in which the apex court had taken cognisance on the issue of proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals.

The top court said there are guidelines in this regard but the problem is of lack of will to strictly implement them.

"These guidelines are not implemented strictly," the bench observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Gujarat government, referred to the affidavit filed by the Central government and said there are deficiencies which needs to be addressed by the states.

"It has been pointed out that guidelines with regard to wearing of masks and keeping social distancing are not being followed in almost all of the states. It is submitted that even though there are stringent regulations including imposing of fine on non-wearing of masks, yet desired results have not been achieved. It has also been submitted that there has been large public gathering including political, religious, ceremonial where the social distancing is given a go-bye and there are no appropriate mechanism to check such social gatherings," the bench noted in its order.

The bench asked the Himachal Pradesh government to file a status report regarding facilities for the treatment of Covid patients, as it was informed about the lack of facilities in the state.

In a separate development, the top court stayed the Gujarat High Court’s direction to the state government to impose non-medical community service on those found violating norms mandating wearing of face covers/masks.

Appearing for the Gujarat government, Mehta submitted to Supreme Court that the health of the people providing community service could be endangered due to the High Court directive.

“Sometimes cure is more dangerous than prevention itself. Of course, mask should be worn but this is not the cure,” Mehta said.

The bench stayed the community service directive, enjoining that the Central and State governments’ Covid safety protocol be rigorously implemented.

Directing the respondent to file a counter within four weeks, the Court instructed all state governments to table suggestions on imposing Covid safety norms, which would be collated.

According to the Gujarat High Court’s direction, a violator is expected to devote four-six hours a day for a period ranging from 5-15 days towards community service. Currently, a fine up to Rs 1,000 is levied for Covid face mask violations in Gujarat.

The Solicitor General and other counsel appearing for different states have requested time to give appropriate suggestions in the above regard so that appropriate directions may be issued by this court to implement the guidelines and to ensure the compliance.

The suggestions may be given by December 7, the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on December 9.

Mehta referred to another affidavit filed by the Centre on the issue of fire safety measures in hospitals across the country and said appropriate directives have been issued to the states and Union Territories (UTs).

"I must not present a rosy picture that everything is fine. There are deficiencies," Mehta told the bench.

The bench observed, "You have to find out how many COVID hospitals are without proper fire safety measures".

The top court had on November 27 taken cognisance of the fire incident in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in which several patients had died and had also raised the issue of lack of proper fire safety measures in hospitals across the country.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing on Thursday, the bench was told by one of the lawyers that there is lack of oxygen supply and hospital beds in Himachal Pradesh to deal with COVID-19.

Mehta said this issue should be brought to the notice of the Union Health Ministry and it would be immediately sorted out administratively.

"Issue notice to the state of Himachal Pradesh to file a status report regarding treatment of COVID patients in different hospitals, infrastructure and facilities available therein," the bench said.

The issue of regulation of cost for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in Assam was also brought to the notice of the apex court.

"These are issues for the state to take action. We under Article 32 cannot regulate hospital charges. It is for the states to look into this," the bench said.

The lawyer, who raised the issue of money charged by some private hospitals in Assam for treatment of COVID-19, said assembly election is slated in the state next year and the authority should issue some direction regarding rallies by political parties so that there is no large gathering.

"We have asked all stake holders to give their suggestions on gatherings," the bench said.

The bench asked the counsel appearing for Assam to take instructions on the issue raised before it regarding exorbitant money being charged by private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 and also on election rallies.

Earlier, the apex court had expressed concern over the spurt in number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court COVID-19 Social Distancing
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp