Bhopal diary

Minister found unfit to volunteer in vaccine trials

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s efforts to volunteer for the ongoing Covaxin Phase-III trials in Bhopal suffered a jolt on Friday, with experts finding him unfit for the trials. During the Minister’s counseling, it was found that some of his family members and close relatives had tested positive for Covid in the recent past, owing to which it was not cogent to include Mishra in the trials for the vaccine. Amid concerns over low number of people volunteering for the country’s first indigenous Covid vaccine in Bhopal, Mishra had on Thursday announced to volunteer for the trials.

Rename Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram: BJP

Demand for renaming Hoshangabad town to Narmadapuram is gathering momentum in some parts of the Madhya Pradesh state, with two top leaders of the ruling BJP backing the demand. It was only five days back, the senior BJP legislator and present pro-tem speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Rameshwar Sharma, suggested that Hoshangabad town (district headquarters of Hoshangabad district) be renamed as Narmadapuram to “erase the blot” of it being named after Hoshang Shah (first formally appointed Sultan of Malwa Sultanate) who allegedly plundered temples. Three days later state BJP president VD Sharma backed the demand, saying it’s high time to address the long-standing demand of people of the town.

Kissing scene prompts formation of panel

The controversy over the kissing scenes in web series A Suitable Boy, which led to the booking of two Netflix officials in a criminal case, has prompted the administration in Khargone district to form a committee for monitoring all kinds of film and advertisement shoots at the historic Maheshwar Fort complex in Maheshwar town of the district. The kissing scenes filmed within the campus of the Shiva temple at the riverside Maheshwar fort in the Meera Nair directed web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ had resulted in booking of two Netflix officials by cops in Rewa district for hurting religious sentiments.

Women sailors do MP proud at national event

Women sailors did Madhya Pradesh proud by winning three gold and two silver medals at the recent YAI Senior National Sailing Championship-2020 organised by the Yachting Association of India in Mumbai. The gold medalists included star player of Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Sailing Academy Harshita Tomar, the pair of Ekta Yadav and Ritika Dangi and the duo of Shraddha Verma and Ravinder Sharma. Overwhelmed by the three gold and two silver medals, Madhya Pradesh sports minister Yashodhra Raje Scindia congratulated the women sailors for winning the laurels at the first national sailing event since the Covid-19 outbreak which kept the country in successive lockdowns since March.

