STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal diary

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s efforts to volunteer for the ongoing  Covaxin Phase-III trials in Bhopal suffered a jolt on Friday, with experts finding him unfit for the trials.

Published: 05th December 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Minister found unfit to volunteer in vaccine trials
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s efforts to volunteer for the ongoing  Covaxin Phase-III trials in Bhopal suffered a jolt on Friday, with experts finding him unfit for the trials. During the Minister’s counseling, it was found that some of his family members and close relatives had tested positive for Covid in the recent past, owing to which it was not cogent to include Mishra in the trials for the vaccine. Amid concerns over low number of people volunteering for the country’s first indigenous Covid vaccine in Bhopal, Mishra had on Thursday announced to volunteer for the trials. 

Rename Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram: BJP
Demand for renaming Hoshangabad town to Narmadapuram is gathering momentum in some parts of the Madhya Pradesh state, with two top leaders of the ruling BJP backing the demand. It was only five days back, the senior BJP legislator and present pro-tem speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Rameshwar Sharma, suggested that Hoshangabad town (district headquarters of Hoshangabad district) be renamed as Narmadapuram to “erase the blot” of it being named after Hoshang Shah (first formally appointed Sultan of Malwa Sultanate) who allegedly plundered temples. Three days later state BJP president VD Sharma backed the demand, saying it’s high time to address the long-standing demand of people of the town. 

Kissing scene prompts formation of panel
The controversy over the kissing scenes in web series A Suitable Boy, which led to the booking of two Netflix officials in a criminal case, has prompted the administration in Khargone district to form a committee for monitoring all kinds of film and advertisement shoots at the historic Maheshwar Fort complex in Maheshwar town of the district. The kissing scenes filmed within the campus of the Shiva temple at the riverside Maheshwar fort in the Meera Nair directed web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ had resulted in booking of two Netflix officials by cops in Rewa district for hurting religious sentiments.

Women sailors do MP proud at national event
Women sailors did Madhya Pradesh proud by winning three gold and two silver medals at the recent YAI Senior National Sailing Championship-2020 organised by the Yachting Association of India in Mumbai. The gold medalists included star player of Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Sailing Academy Harshita Tomar, the pair of Ekta Yadav and Ritika Dangi and the duo of Shraddha Verma and Ravinder Sharma. Overwhelmed by the three gold and two silver medals, Madhya Pradesh sports minister Yashodhra Raje Scindia congratulated the women sailors for winning the laurels at the first national sailing event since the Covid-19 outbreak which kept the country in successive lockdowns since March.

anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp