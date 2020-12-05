STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Canada opposes MSP, has scarce interest in well-being of Indian farmers: BJP hits out at Trudeau

The Canadian Prime Minister had recently backed the agitating farmers in India, saying his country will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests.

Published: 05th December 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday slammed Canada's stand on farmers' protests in India as "nothing but hypocrisy", saying it is a strident critic of minimum support price and other agricultural policies at the WTO, and often questions India's domestic agricultural measures, including food and livelihood security.

"It (Canada) also opposes import restrictions to protect India's farmers. The questions posed by Canada to India regarding India's agri policies in WTO are evidence of the fact that Canada has scarce interest in the genuine well-being of Indian farmers and agriculture producers," BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had recently backed the agitating farmers in India, saying his country will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests.

He had expressed concern over the situation.

Reacting strongly, India on Friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the protests were an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on bilateral ties.

ALSO READ | Trudeau's comment on farmers protests: India cautions Canada to stop ‘actions’ that can damage ties 

In a series of tweets tagging Trudeau and Patel, Chauthaiwale said, "Canada's criticism of India on farmer's issues is nothing but hypocrisy. Canada is strident critic of MSP and other agriculture policies at the WTO, and often questions India's domestic agriculture measures including food and livelihood security."

Noting that Canada is a member of the Cairns Group of agri exporters, he said the body's objective in WTO negotiations is to seek increased market access in countries like India.

It also seeks reduction in the agri subsidies provided to domestic producers, even if such subsidies are subsistence-level, he said.

"It also opposes import restrictions to protect India's farmers. The questions posed by Canada to India regarding India's agri policies in WTO are evidence of the fact that Canada has scarce interest in the genuine well-being of Indian farmers and agriculture producers," the BJP leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given topmost priority to enhance farmers' income by increasing minimum support price, giving better access to technology and providing adequate insurance cover for agri products against natural calamities, he said, adding that "Unfortunately, Canada has refused to acknowledge it".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Chauthaiwale BJP Justin Trudeau
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp