STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DGGI sleuths arrest two for Rs 170 crore fraudulent transactions

Prima facie, input tax credit of Rs 18.66 crore was availed on fake invoices and such invoices of Rs 14.10 crore were issued.

Published: 05th December 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested two proprietors of trading firms from Aurangabad in Maharashtra in connection with alleged fraudulent transactions of over Rs 170.35 crore, as per an official release.

Prima facie, input tax credit of Rs 18.66 crore was availed on fake invoices and such invoices of Rs 14.10 crore were issued.

A specific Intelligence was developed by officers of the DGGI, Aurangabad Regional Unit, that two proprietorship firms involved in trading of MS waste/scrap were availing and passing fraudulent ITC on fake tax invoices without supply of any goods, stated the release issued by the Nagpur zonal unit, DGGI, on Saturday.

Searches were conducted by DGGI officials at multiple locations onDecember 3 and 4 during which a number of incriminating documents like diaries were unearthed from many secret locations.

"Detailed examination of these documents revealed that the fake transactions had been coded by these firms with GST rates reflecting the commission amount payable for the fake transactions e.g 5 per cent GST rate meant commission of 2.5 per cent for both sides of the fake transaction.

"During interrogations, the proprietors admitted to have done the fake transactions," it said.

The probe has revealed that these taxpayers had cumulatively availed fraudulent input tax credit of Rs 18.66 crore on fake invoices and had cumulatively issued fake invoices of Rs 14.10 crore, as per the DGGI.

These offences fall under clause (b) and clause (c) of sub-section (1) of Section 132 of the CGST Act, 2017.

The accused duo was arrested on Friday and remanded in judicial custody tillDecember 19,the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGGI GST
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp