STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra forms five-lawyer panel for coordination on Maratha quota

The government had filed an application seeking vacation of the apex court's stay amid protests from pro-quota organisations.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has set up a coordination committee of five lawyers in connection with the hearing before the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court regarding lifting of interim stay on the Maratha quota.

State PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, said this in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said that as per the state's demand for vacation of the interim stay on Maratha reservation, the top court's Constitution bench will hear the government's petition on December 9 at 2 pm.

"If members of the Maratha community, historians, researchers wish to give suggestions,they should communicate with this coordination committee of lawyers. It will study the suggestions and forward them to the government lawyers appearing in court," Chavan said.

In September this year, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of Maharashtra's 2018 law Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act that granted 16 per cent quota to the Maratha community.

The government had filed an application seeking vacation of the apex court's stay amid protests from pro-quota organisations.

The Bombay High Court, while upholding the Act, had earlier said that 16 per cent reservation was not justified and that the quota shouldn't exceed 12 per cent in jobs and 13 per cent in admissions to educational institutions.

The Supreme Court had said that appeals challenging the high court order were required to be considered by a larger bench.

Accordingly, the hearing will take place before a five-judge Constitution bench.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maratha Quota Maharashtra Government
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp