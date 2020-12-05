STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra MLC polls: 'Overconfident' BJP losing ground, says Sena

It said that the most shocking defeat for the opposition party was its loss in the Nagpur division graduates' constituency, which it held for over five decades.

Published: 05th December 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Saturday said the results of the elections to five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats showed that the "overconfident" BJP was losing ground in the state.

It said that the most shocking defeat for the opposition party was its loss in the Nagpur division graduates' constituency, which it held for over five decades.

"In the Maharashtra Assembly elections held last year, the BJP had lost two and won three constituencies in Nagpur by a slender margin. Its downfall had begun that time and now it has significantly lost the ground," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkarirepresented the Nagpur graduates' constituency for 25 years and prior to him Gangadhar Fadnavis, father of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, was the MLC, it said.

"But in the RSS fortress, BJP candidate and Nagpur Mayor Sandeep Joshi bit the dust this time. The defeat wasn't surprising since the party's downfall had begun in the Assembly polls. The BJP is divided into Gadkari and Fadnavis camps," it said.

"Fadnavis had denied ticket to sitting MLC and Gadkari confidante Anil Sole," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Even in Amravatidivision teachers' constituency, the BJP lost, it said.

"Graduates and teachers voted against the BJP in these elections. In the Dhule Nandurbar local bodies constituency, Amrish Patel, who had defected from the Congress to the BJP, won the election. But it is Patel's personal victory and not that of the BJP," it added.

The Marathi daily said that the Pune graduates' constituency was also a BJP stronghold, which was earlier represented by Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

It was earlier also held by state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

"When Patil represented the Pune graduates' constituency, he became the state Revenue minister. Now, under his leadership the party lost the Pune teachers' as well as graduates' seats," it said.

The Sena lashed out at Patil for saying that the BJP lost because it contested the elections alone.

"The BJP was overconfident. It felt that it didn't need anyone and can win alone. Good that it lost," it added.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies contested all the seats together genuinely and worked for each other. When the Sena contested with the BJP, it had to face the BJP rebels," it said.

In a word of advice to ally Congress, the Sena said that in Nagpur, all factions and rivals of the Congress came together and fought against the BJP unitedly.

"If this is done, a miracle like the Nagpur win can happen," it said.

The biennial elections to the Upper House were held on December 1.

While Congress won the Nagpur graduates' and Pune teachers' constituencies, the NCP won Aurangabad graduates' and Pune graduates' seats.

Independent Kiran Sarnaik won Amravati teachers seat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Legislative Council Shiv Sena BJP
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp