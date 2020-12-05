STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea in SC seeks removal of protesters from Delhi borders

In the midst of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, a petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders was filed on Friday in the Supreme Court.

Farmers during their blockade of Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday | PARVEEN negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the midst of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, a petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders was filed on Friday in the Supreme Court.
The petitioner, advocate Om Prakash Parihar, said the gathering leading to closure of many routes is blocking essential supply to the city, apart from the possibility of leading to community transmission 
of Covid. 

“It is pertinent to note that in view of the prevention of the community spread of the pandemic disease Coronavirus, it is very necessary to remove the gathering,” the plea said. “This protest is further blocking the roads for all emergency/medical services which are very much required to be supplied with the territory of Delhi in order to stop the spread of coronavirus as the cases of coronavirus patients are increasing rapidly in Delhi and many people were frequently travelling to Delhi from different states to get treatment in big government hospitals situated in Delhi.” Parihar said the protesters should be shifted to some other place and they should be made to abide by Covid rules.      

The petitioner demanded that the Delhi borders, which have been blocked due to the protests, be reopened. Social distancing and mask wearing protocol must be implemented among the protest groups, he added.

“Though the police have allotted a dedicated place for the protestors to protest peacefully, the protesters are not shifting/moving to the allotted place and in order to create trouble for the commuters they have blocked the borders. Furthermore, owing to their large number of protestors, the police is not able to control such a large gathering,” the PIL read.

The petitioner claimed that more than 3 lakh farmers had gathered on the Delhi borders and protesting against new farm laws, despite government advisory against public gatherings not exceeding 50 people. “The lives of lakhs of people protesting on the Delhi borders are at immediate risk since the virus is very contagious and if by chance this disease takes the shape of community spread, it will cause havoc in the country,” the petitioner  added.

