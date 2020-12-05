STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven held under new anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh

The anti-conversion law provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.

By PTI

SITAPUR: Seven people were arrested under Uttar Pradesh's new anti-conversion law for allegedly abducting a Hindu girl from her home in Sitapur district, police said on Saturday.

The main accused, whose brother and brother-in-law are among those arrested, is absconding, they said.

The incident took place on November 24.

According to the girl's mother, Jabrael has also been missing from the village ever since, the police said.

A case was registered in this regard on November 27, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Rajeev Dikshit said, "A case has been registered against eight people under the new anti-conversion law. Seven accused have been arrested. Seven teams have been deployed and the main accused will be nabbed soon."

"A probe is on, and if any negligence is found on the part of the police, it will be dealt with strictly," he said.

Jabrael's brother Israel and his brother-in-law Usman are among those arrested, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28 gave assent to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions.

The law provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.

