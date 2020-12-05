TMC MLA murder case: BJP leader Mukul Roy named in CID's supplementary chargesheet

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday named BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy in the supplementary chargesheet in connection with the murder of TMC MLA Satyajeet Biswas in Nadia district.

The investigating agency mentioned Roy's name as one of the conspirators involved in the murder.

The CID had mentioned the name of BJP MP from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar in another supplementary chargesheet submitted in September this year.

TMC MLA from Krishnaganj constituency Satyajeet Biswas was shot dead while attending public programme in his constituency last year.

"During the course of the investigation, Roy's name emerged as one of the conspirators involved in the murder. We submitted the chargesheet in a Ranaghat Court on Saturday," said a CID officer.

Earlier, the CID questioned Roy in connection with the murder cases but his name was not mentioned in the first chargesheet.

Meanwhile, Roy denied CID's claim. "The supplementary chargesheet has reflected the TMC political motive. The ruling party is using state government agencies to achieve their political goal ahead of the upcoming elections," he said.

Roy claimed he was never involved in any such incidents when he was in the ruling party and after joining the BJP.