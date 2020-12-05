Union Ministers assemble at Modi's residence ahead of fifth round of talks with farmers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the fifth round of dialogue with agitating farmers on Saturday, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Narendra Singh Tomar met Prime Miniter Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

On his way to the Prime Minister's residence, Union Agriculture Minister Tomar told the media that the meeting with farmers will start at 2.00 pm today, and added that he is hoping for a positive conclusion of talks.

"A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2.00 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation," said the Agriculture Minister.

Earlier today, farmer leader Rampal Jat, president of Kisan Mahapanchayat said that if today's talks are not concluded on a positive note, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar.

"Government should announce to withdraw the three black laws and give in writing that minimum support price will continue. If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar, said Jat.

The farmers' agitation in Delhi entered the tenth day today, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on Tuesday (December 8).

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

"The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions are held on Saturday," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said.

He reached out to protesting farmers over their demands, saying MSP will not be touched, the government was open to their suggestions for parity between mandis under APMC Act and that outside, for disputes under the new farm laws being adjudged in courts and for registration of traders.

Previously on December 1, during the first meeting with Centre after the agitation reached Delhi, the farmers had refused the tea invitation from the government stating that they are demanding their right from the government and not anything else.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers, who have already blocked many key routes leading to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, on Friday threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads if the government did not accept their demand.

Before the meeting with the government in the afternoon, leaders of around 40 farmer unions will discuss their strategy to press their demands.

They have also given a call to protest against the central government and corporate houses, and burn their effigies on Saturday.

The fourth-round talks between the government and agitating farmer unions on Thursday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws.

The blockade at the borders of Delhi, including at Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Ghazipur and Chilla, has thrown traffic out of gear.

The diversion of traffic from these border points has led to long jams on alternative routes in the national capital.

Police have kept the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Jhatikara, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao, Maniyari and Mangesh closed as the farmers' agitation enter its tenth day.

However, if anyone needs to commute towards Harayana, they can go via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, police said.

The Badusarai border remained open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two wheelers, they said.

The Chilla border on the Noida link road also remained closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar.

Similarly, police have kept the Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 shut for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)