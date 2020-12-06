Bengal CPM strongman of skeleton case infamy returns to his village after nine years

By PTI

GARBETA: CPI(M) strongman Sushanto Ghosh, convicted in the 2011 Garbeta skeleton case and later released on bail, on Sunday returned to his village in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district after nine years and was greeted by hundreds of motorcycle-borne party workers.

Seven skeletons were unearthed from Ghosh's ancestral house in Benachpara in Garbeta during the Left Front rule in the state.

Ghosh, who was earlier denied permission by a lower court to enter the district despite being granted bail, visited his home after the Supreme Court revoked the conditions in his bail in November, allowing him to return to Paschim Medinipur district.

The CPI(M) heavyweight, accompanied by Left Front leader in assembly Sujan Chakraborty, began his rally from Chandrakona town.

In a brief speech after the rally, Ghosh labelled both the TMC and the BJP as "reactionary forces" dangerous both for the country and the state.

"The BJP, however, is far more dangerous than the TMC. So, we should fight unitedly against both the forces under the red flag, which is the only alternative," he said.

The CPI(M)'s Garbeta strongman claimed he was framed in the skeleton case and vowed to fight to bring out the "truth".

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said, "He should seek forgiveness from the people of the district for the terror unleashed during the Left Front rule and then undertake politics of development."