STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal woman, days away from turning 100, recovers from COVID-19

Bhabatarini Samanta, at 99 years and 11 months, was admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in Fuleswar area on November 24 with fever and breathing trouble.

Published: 06th December 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOWRAH: A month shy of 100, Bhabatarini Samanta had to battle the deadliest of foes in the path of her becoming a centenarian - the coronavirus.

And, she mananged to get the better of it, stunning doctors and family members alike.

Samanta, at 99 years and 11 months, was admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in Fuleswar area on November 24 with fever and breathing trouble.

Subhasis Mitra, director of the hospital, said she had numerous complications, and a medical team had to be set up to assess her health condition.

"With time and care, she started recovering.

We are delighted that we could make her free from COVID-19 and send her home in time for the 100th birthday, which is just a few days away," he said.

As a farewell gesture to the elderly woman, doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital sang songs, gave her flowers and sweets before she boarded an ambulance to depart for home on Saturday.

Mitra also said that so far, around 4,000 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and of them, 3,700 recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Survivor
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp