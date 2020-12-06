STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 active caseload further contracts to 4.03 lakh after 138 days

Continuing with the trend of the last nine days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 06th December 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada last week. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days, comprising 4.18 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The total active cases were 4,02,529 on July 21. 

Continuing with the trend of the last nine days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours.

"The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India''s COVID-19 active caseload which presently consists of just 4.18 per cent of the total cases," the ministry said.

While  36,011 people in India were found to be infected with COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, 41,970 new recoveries were registered during the same period. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,441 in the total active cases.

New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 186. It is one of the lowest in the world, the ministry underlined.

The total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 91 lakh (91,00,792). 

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and nearing 87 lakh (86,97,544) as on date," the ministry said.

Of the new recovered cases,76.6 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10  states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,834 newly recovered cases. Kerala follows closely with 5,820 new recoveries. Delhi registered 4,916 new recoveries.

Of the new infections, 75.70 per cent are from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,848. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,922 new cases. Delhi recorded 3,419 new cases.

A total of 482 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs account for 79.05 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 77 and 49 daily deaths, respectively.

The daily registered deaths per million population during the past week when compared globally demonstrate that India has one of the lowest at 3 deaths/million population. 

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll crossed to 1.40 lakh with 482 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 active caseload
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp