Delhi BJP spokesperson, wife killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

While 45-year-old Sandeep Shukla and his Anita wife died on the spot, their sons Siddharth, Abhinav and Aarav, and neighbours Amit Kumar and Aryan Sharma suffered injuries in the incident.

Published: 06th December 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

KANNAUJ (UTTAR PRADESH): A spokesperson of Delhi BJP and his wife were killed and five others injured when their car was hit by a truck on the Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Thathia village when Sandeep Shukla (45), his wife Anita (42), their three sons and two neighbours were going to Pratapgarh to attend a marriage function, they said.

While Shukla and his wife died on the spot, their sons Siddharth, Abhinav and Aarav, and neighbours Amit Kumar and Aryan Sharma suffered injuries in the incident, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a medical college in Tirwa town, Station House Officer of Tirwa police station Rajkumar Singh said.

The family members in Delhi have been informed about the accident, he said.

 

