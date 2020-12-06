STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure implementation of new set of health warnings on tobacco products: Centre to states

According to rule five of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, the specified health warning on tobacco product package shall be rotated every twenty-four months.

Published: 06th December 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has asked all states to ensure implementation of a new set of health warnings with enhanced pictorial images on all tobacco products as notified by it.

According to the ministry, the depiction of specified health warnings would bring greater awareness and sensitization about the serious and adverse health consequences of tobacco use, especially among the youth, children and the illiterate.

The Union health ministry had notified the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules on March 15, 2008.

The rules have been amended from time to time for display of specified health warnings on all tobacco product packs, thereby mandating the display of specified health warnings on both sides of tobacco product packages covering 85 per cent of the principal display area.

According to rule five of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, the specified health warning on tobacco product package shall be rotated every twenty-four months.

The new sets of health warnings with enhanced pictorial images on all tobacco products were notified on July 21.

"The depiction of specified health warnings would bring greater awareness and sensitization about the serious and adverse health consequences of tobacco use especially among the youth, children and the illiterate.

"Effective implementation of the Rules depends on concerted efforts of all ministries and departments concerned of the Government of India as well as state governments.

I shall be grateful, if you could kindly take the necessary steps to ensure that the provisions of these Rules are duly enforced, under your jurisdiction," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a recent letter to chief secretaries and administrators of all states.

The new set of health warnings were notified on July 21 by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 and will be called 'The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2020'.

  All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December, 1, 2020, shall display the first set of images while the second set of images will be displayed by the tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after December 1.

"Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

"Violation of the above mentioned provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003," the health ministry had said.

According to the rules laid down under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), during the rotation period of 24 months, two images of specified health warnings as notified in the schedule shall be displayed on all tobacco product packages and each of the images shall appear consecutively on the package with an interregnum period of 12 months, a notification issued earlier read.

  The ministry had notified on September 24, 2015, for mandatory display of new health warnings covering 85 per cent of the principal display area on all tobacco products from April 1, 2016.

It also mandated printing of a toll-free quitline number from September 2018 to assist people to quit tobacco use.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Ministry health warnings tobacco products
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp