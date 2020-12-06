STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J-K DDC polls: Four govt employees suspended for dereliction of duty, model code violation

Kishtwar District Panchayat Election Officer Ashok Kumar Sharma suspended two employees of the education department for dereliction of election duty

Published: 06th December 2020 07:04 PM

By PTI

JAMMU: Four government employees were suspended on Sunday for dereliction of election duty and violation of the model code of conduct in force in Jammu and Kashmir for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls, an official spokesperson said.

Kishtwar District Panchayat Election Officer Ashok Kumar Sharma suspended two employees of the education department for dereliction of election duty, the spokesperson said.

He said an inspector in the Forest Protection Force and a field supervisor in the State Forest Corporation have been suspended for their alleged involvement in political activities and violation of the model code.

Additional District Development Commissioner Mohammad Hanief Malik will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter involving the education department employees, the spokesperson said.

Chatroo Sub Divisional Magistrate Inderjeet Singh Parihar has been asked to probe the matter involving forest officials and furnish a report within 15 days, the spokesman said.

The District Development Council election in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in multiple phases.

 

