Man arrested for posing as NIA officer in Jammu

Mainder Pal was arrested following a written complaint lodged by Pritam Lal of Amb Gharota, a police spokesperson said.

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping a person after posing as a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer here, police said.

Mainder Pal, a resident of Chattogram village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was arrested following a written complaint lodged by Pritam Lal of Amb Gharota, a police spokesperson said.

In his complaint, Lal alleged that Singh came in contact with him and posed himself as a police inspector attached with the NIA and hired his private vehicle.

Subsequently, Singh convinced the complainant that one more vehicle is required to be attached with the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the NIA, the spokesperson said, adding that on this, the complainant purchased a new vehicle and gave it to Singh who assured him that he will get Rs 60,000 per month as rent for each vehicle.

Initially, the spokesperson said Singh gave some payment to the complainant but later adopted dilly-dallying tactics on one pretext or the other.

He said a case was registered and further investigation is underway.

