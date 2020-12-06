STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police close case against Sachin Pilot's media manager, journalist

Two journalists, including the former deputy CM's media manager Lokendra Singh, were booked by the Jaipur Police for allegedly putting out fake news in August.

Published: 06th December 2020

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Police have closed the case lodged against the media manager of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and a journalist of a national news channel, and filed a final report as no evidence was found against them, a senior official said here.

Two journalists, including the former deputy CM's media manager Lokendra Singh, were booked by the Jaipur Police for allegedly putting out fake news in August during the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot.

"No evidence was found against them to prove that they were guilty. So, police have filed the final report. It was found that the message was forwarded to them," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told reporters.

The FIR, lodged with Vidhayakpuri Police Station, was registered on October 1 against Sharat Kumar of Rajasthan Tak (Aaj Tak) and Singh of XYZ news agency.

Singh was associated with Pilot and handled his press releases on social media.

On October 16, the Rajasthan High Court had granted relief to Singh and directed the police to take no coercive action against him.

Singh had moved the high court against the FIR and filed a petition in which he said that the news circulation was done by various channels and he along with Kumar had been roped in with a malafide intent.

