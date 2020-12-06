STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab seeks priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine once available

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said the state has already undertaken preparatory activities for an effective vaccination programme.

Published: 06th December 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to Punjab on account of its higher mortality rate and high levels of co-morbidities in the state.

In a letter to Modi, the CM said despite its relatively low caseload, Punjab has higher fatality rate due to coronavirus, and, therefore, it needs special attention in the allocation of the vaccine once available.

Punjab has so far witnessed 1.55 lakh coronavirus cases and 4,905 deaths.

Pointing out that the vaccines currently under consideration would not perhaps reduce transmission much but prevent the disease from escalating to serious levels, Amarinder said their best use would therefore be among the most susceptible groups, including the elderly and persons having co-morbidities.

According to a state government release, Amarinder also wanted to know if the COVID-19 vaccination exercise would be entirely funded by the Centre, including the cost of vaccines and supplies.

He further asked for clarity on the principles based on which the priority groups are to be identified for sequential immunisation phases.

The CM also sought expansion of the definition of frontline workers for the purpose of immunisation to include administrative officials and others responsible for essential functions.

While the definition of healthcare worker was relatively precise and Punjab had compiled data based on it, the definition of frontline workers lacked clarity, he opined.

As of now, it seemed to include only security forces (police, armed forces) and municipal workers, with some mention of primary school teachers.

The CM said that while it appeared that private sector healthcare workers would be enumerated and that the Centre also intends to provide vaccines for them, the question did arise if the vaccines will also be provided to other priority groups and the general population, should they wish to receive from government providers.

He thanked the Centre for supporting the state government during the pandemic and congratulated Modi for taking all special steps to make a vaccine available to the citizens of the country.

Amarinder said Punjab has already undertaken preparatory activities for an effective vaccination programme.

The CM said that the data of healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors, had been compiled and shared on the digital platform.

The committees for monitoring the vaccination programme at the state and at the district/ block levels had also been formed and ithas started functioning, he said.

Besides, the audit of cold-chain availability for storage and transportation of the vaccine has been conducted and the shortfall in the equipment shared with the central government, he added.

The CM said that the total requirement of cold chain capacity at different temperatures cannot be clearly defined until the vaccine product is identified and the dosage availability intimated through Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Punjab coronavirus Coronavirus vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp