STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to pronounce verdict on plea of TV anchor against FIRs lodged for his remarks on sufi saint

Senior lawyer Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Devgan, had told the apex court that "none of the FIRs said that public order was being disturbed".

Published: 06th December 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

TV anchor Amish Devgan. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on a plea of TV news anchor Amish Devgan seeking quashing of FIRs lodged against him for his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in a show telecast on June 15.

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna, had on September 25 reserved its verdict on the plea of Devgan who had moved the top court through lawyer Mrinal Bharti and stated that it was a slip of tongue and he had already expressed regret for the 'inadvertent" error.

The judgment would be pronounced by Justice Khanna at 10.30 AM on Monday on the plea of Devgan.

Senior lawyer Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Devgan, had told the apex court that "none of the FIRs said that public order was being disturbed".

Moreover, he had already expressed regret over the issue.

Earlier, the top court had granted protection to Devgan from any coercive action in connection with the FIRs.

After that, the apex court has been extending the protection from any coercive action to the journalist.

Several FIRs have been lodged against Devgan in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana for using a derogatory term for the Sufi saint in the news debate show called ''Aar Paar'' on his channel on June 15.

Devgan, in his plea, sought quashing of the FIRs, stay on the investigation and protection from any coercive action for his alleged comments against the sufi saint.

However, he later tweeted an apology saying that he was actually referring to Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji and inadvertently ended up naming Chisti.

The apex court, while granting interim relief to Devgan, had also stayed the probe in the cases related to the telecast against the journalist.

The journalist has said the plea concerned his life and liberty.

"In a well-orchestrated manner, the petitioner has been made a victim of country-wide filing of false and baseless criminal complaint and FIRs on the one hand, and on the other hand, petitioner, his family and his crew has been abused unabashedly on social media and by personal messages by unknown persons.

"The petitioner has also received several death threats from various anti-social elements," the plea submitted.

It said that Devgan was holding a discussion on a petition filed before the top court on his show on June 15 on the issue of the Places of Worship Special Provisions Act.

"During the course of the live heated discussion one of the panelists quoted 'Chisti' (Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti) and inadvertently, the petitioner (Devgan) who wanted to refer to the historical figure Khilji(Alauddin Khilji) as a marauder, mentioned the name 'Chisti'," the plea submitted.

"That immediately on realising his inadvertent slip of tongue during the heated debate in his show, the petitioner tendered a clarification and clarified that the name "Chisti' was mentioned by error and inadvertently," it said.

Devgan tweeted the clarification on his personal Twitter account on the intervening night of June 16-17.

The channel also carried a video clarification featuring the journalist, the plea said.

One of the FIRs was lodged at Pydhonie police station in Mumbai against Devgan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by referring to Chisti in derogatory terms in the TV programme on the complaint of Arif Razvi, general secretary of the Raza Academy.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amish Devgan Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti defamattion case Alauddin Khilji
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp