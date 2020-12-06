STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC schemes do not cater to needs of people: Dilip Ghosh

Published: 06th December 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Continuing his tirade against the ruling TMC, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said the social welfare projects launched by the state government does not provide any "real benefit" to the public.

Addressing a rally in East Midnapore, Ghosh said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced schemes with big names but they haven't catered to the needs of people.

"There are so many shrees, so many sathis...we are losing count of them. But how many people are getting real benefits? Under the Sabujsathi scheme, defective bicycles were distributed, while the Swasthya Sathi is a non-starter. Same with all other projects," the Midnapore MP claimed.

Ghosh further said that the state, after failing to utilise central grants of over Rs 2,000 crore for Cyclone Amphan relief, is now writing to the Union government for allocation of Rs 8,500 crore, but "no one trusts Didi (Mamata Banerjee) anymore."

"None trusts Didi will use the amount judiciously. Everyone has seen how Amphan relief money went into the account of local leaders from her party, from panchayat pradhan to other chieftains. And once the matter came to public knowledge, Didi said it was an exception, a mistake. Is it really a mistake! We know that after May 2021 such mistakes won''t recur anymore." Ghosh said.

Pointing out that leaders and activists of the ruling TMC are now revolting against the leadership, Ghosh said "every other day someone is deserting party, which is slowly turning into a crumbling edifice."

"The ruling party is withdrawing security of leaders who have left the TMC and slapping false cases on opponents. This will stop after six months," he said.

Ghosh predicted that the BJP will win 200 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, and TMC wont be able to bag more than 50.

"The BJP flag is flying high everywhere, even in areas where it was not seen sometimes ago, he added.

Elections to the 294-member Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year. 

